Rattling Russia, Armenian parliament votes to join ICC

The vote shows a growing chasm between Moscow and Yerevan, which has grown angry with the Kremlin over perceived inaction vis-à-vis Azerbaijan

Armenian lawmakers approved a key step towards joining the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, a move that was expected to escalate tensions with the ex-Soviet country's traditional ally Moscow.

Russia said it was "wrong" to ratify the treaty to join The Hague-based court, which in March issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine and the illegal deportation of children to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that Moscow regarded Yerevan as an ally, but had "questions" to its current leadership - which will now have to arrest Putin should he visit Armenia, due to an outstanding ICC warrant against him.

