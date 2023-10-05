The man has been treated for mental health problems and been dubbed the 'Windsor Crossbowman'

Jaswant Singh Chail, the individual who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day in 2021, threatening to harm Queen Elizabeth II, has been sentenced to nine years in custody.

This marks the first conviction for treason in the UK since 1981.

Chail's actions prompted a lockdown and stringent security measures around Windsor Castle. He had explicitly conveyed his intent to "kill the Queen" to a police officer and was known to identify himself as "Darth Chailis," a reference to the Star Wars universe.

Chail believed that his actions would serve as retribution for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in India, an incident in which British troops opened fire on a crowd of thousands in Amritsar.

In police interviews, he mentioned being influenced by an AI chatbot named Sarai but ultimately changed his mind about carrying out any harmful actions, realizing the gravity of his intent. He had also conducted online searches about Windsor and the Royal Family, suggesting premeditation. Although he left a bag containing a crossbow, rope ladder, grappling hook, and other items outside Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, Chail ultimately abandoned his plan to harm the Queen while within the castle grounds. It was later revealed that he suffered from a psychotic illness and had experienced hallucinations and delusions during his period of vulnerability, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Justice Hilliard, who presided over the case, referred to Chail's "omnipotent fantasy world of Siths and gaming." Chail had experienced a significant improvement in his mental health following treatment.

