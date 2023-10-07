U.S., Europe lead universal condemnation of Hamas onslaught on Israel

'Israel has the right to defend itself from such heinous attacks'

The United States, Britain, the European Union and the United Nations were among the governments and international bodies univocally condemning on Saturday's the deadly violence against Israeli civilians by Palestinian terrorists.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710568998197178680 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hamas terrorists had begun a "war" against Israel which they infiltrated by air, sea and land from the Gaza Strip. Dozens Israeli were killed, many more taken hostage and several hundred wounded.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it "terrorism in its most despicable form," while her foreign policy chief expressed "solidarity with Israel."

"I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens," British PM Rishi Sunak wrote. "Israel has an absolute right to defend itself."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710583360756625872 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

British government ministers issued similar statements of unambiguous condemnation of the Hamas violence against civilians.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710573119813845462 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The leader of the British Labour party, Keir Starmer, said he "utterly condemned" the attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710578659415757310 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

French President Emmanuel Macron has also taken to X (the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter) to condemn Hamas terrorists.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710601963375603781 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The top U.S. diplomat currently posted to Israel, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Stephanie Hallett, wrote she was "sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710547953297891426 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The White House has also issued a "unequivocal condemnation" of the "unprovoked attacks" by Hamas terrorists.