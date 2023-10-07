English
U.S., Europe lead universal condemnation of Hamas onslaught on Israel

Statement by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen
'Israel has the right to defend itself from such heinous attacks'

The United States, Britain, the European Union and the United Nations were among the governments and international bodies univocally condemning on Saturday's the deadly violence against Israeli civilians by Palestinian terrorists. 

Hamas terrorists had begun a "war" against Israel which they infiltrated by air, sea and land from the Gaza Strip. Dozens Israeli were killed, many more taken hostage and several hundred wounded

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it "terrorism in its most despicable form," while her foreign policy chief expressed "solidarity with Israel."

"I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens," British PM Rishi Sunak wrote. "Israel has an absolute right to defend itself."

British government ministers issued similar statements of unambiguous condemnation of the Hamas violence against civilians. 

The leader of the British Labour party, Keir Starmer, said he "utterly condemned" the attack. 

French President Emmanuel Macron has also taken to X (the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter) to condemn Hamas terrorists. 

The top U.S. diplomat currently posted to Israel, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Stephanie Hallett, wrote she was "sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza."

The White House has also issued a "unequivocal condemnation" of the "unprovoked attacks" by Hamas terrorists. 

