Hamas, Iran officials are in Moscow for talks, Kremlin says

Moscow has repeatedly blamed the current crisis on the failure of U.S. diplomacy

Representatives of Hamas and Iran are in Moscow Thursday for talks, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Russia's state-run RIA news agency, quoting a source from the Palestinian delegation, said senior Hamas member Abu Marzook was among those visiting Moscow.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani was in Moscow and confirmed reports that a Hamas delegation was in the Russian capital.

Moscow has repeatedly blamed the current crisis on the failure of U.S. diplomacy, and called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the resumption of talks aimed at finding a peace settlement.

Fighting has raged more than two weeks after Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and killed at least 1,400 people, in what represents the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.