Gaza war high on the agenda as Xi, Biden to meet for 1st talks in a year

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first meeting in nearly a year next week on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco, officials from the rival superpowers said Friday.

The Gaza war — sparked by the October 7 incursion into Israel by Hamas terrorists, resulting in the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust — will be high on the leaders' agenda. The U.S. has been unwavering in its support of the Jewish state, whereas China's voting pattern at the UN is consistent with its support for Palestinians, stretching back to the days of the communist dictator Mao Zedong.

The meeting will be held Wednesday and the two leaders will discuss a range of bilateral, regional and global issues as well as ways to "responsibly manage competition," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi will travel to San Francisco from November 14-17 for the "China-US heads of state meeting," while also confirming for the first time that he plans to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' gathering.

Biden and Xi will also discuss other pressing global crises such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as tensions over the flashpoint island of Taiwan, officials said.