The 9/11 mastermind's 'from the sea to the river' rhetoric plays well with a young generation of influencers on the Chinese-owned platform

The spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories on the Chinese-owned TikTok platform reached a new nadir in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre. On Wednesday, numerous videos went viral where young influencers registered their enthusiasm at discovering an old antisemitic screed by Osama bin Laden, the Islamist terror mastermind behind the September 11 attacks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724942399431217457 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Bin Laden's 4,000-word manifesto laying out his antisemitism and deep hatred of the West evidently fell on fertile soil, in particular his spirited endorsement of the "From the river to the sea" ethos.

He wrote that "the Jews have taken control of your economy, through which they have then taken control of your media."

On the subject of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the al-Qaeda chief opined that “Palestine has been under occupation for decades, and none of your presidents talked about it until after September 11 when Bush realized that your oppression and the tyranny against us were part of the reason for the attack. You have to implement a roadmap that returns the Palestine land to us, all of it, from the sea to the river; it is an Islamic land not subject to being traded or granted to any party."

“Palestine shall not be seen captive for we will try to break its shackles. The United States shall pay for its arrogance with the blood of Christians and their funds. “