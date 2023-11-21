With the group's evident fragmentation, the chances of a united stance on the Israel-Hamas war seem low — at best

The BRICS group on Tuesday will hold an emergency summit on Israel's war against Hamas, confirmed Kremlin's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. According to his statement, heads of the BRICS states - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attempt to issue a joint statement on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Other participants are said to include the leaders of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina - the countries that are to become BRICS member states on January 1, 2024.

"A very important emergency BRICS summit on the topic of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation around Gaza was initiated by the South Africa presidency," said Peskov. He added that "the BRICS voices must be heard."

For Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who cannot physically attend the event in South Africa due to an international arrest warrant on charges of war crimes in Ukraine, the summit is an opportunity to promote his long-standing anti-West rhetoric. Moscow has been actively employing this narrative during the Israel-Hamas war as well: Russian officials, including Putin, have consistently blamed the West for the ongoing conflict and crisis in Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724751775146582064 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"They need constant chaos in the Middle East. Therefore [the U.S.] does its best to discredit those countries that insist on an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, on stopping the bloodshed, and are ready to make a real contribution to resolving the crisis, and not parasitise on it," stated Putin.

China has also taken a pro-Palestinian stance in the conflict, but Beijing appears to be less aggressive in its rhetoric regarding the U.S. role in the conflict. Last Thursday, the country's leader Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724741011065172468 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Most recently, on November 14, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry Mao Ning stated that the country "calls on relevant parties to be cool-headed and exercise maximum self-restraint, immediately stop the fighting, and prevent a larger-scale humanitarian disaster."

South Africa is the BRICS member that called the emergency meeting, citing the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israel recalled its ambassador ahead of the South African parliamentary vote to shut down the Israeli embassy on Tuesday.

PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sergei Lavrov (L) is welcomed by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor (R) ahead of their meeting at the OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on January 23, 2023.

On November 6, the country called all its diplomats from Israel in an effort to reassess its diplomatic relationships. The nation's foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, then stated that South Africa is "extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians."

Brazil has also accused Israel of alleged war crimes. The nation's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that Israel's response was "as grave" as the Hamas attack itself: "They are killing innocent people without any criteria... They are not killing soldiers, they are killing children."

AP Photo/Eraldo Peres Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva talks to two young Brazilian women who were in the Gaza Strip, during their arrival at the Air Base, in Brasilia, Brazil.

India's stance on Israel's war against Hamas seems to differ most from the other BRICS members, largely thanks to its leader’s close personal relationship with the Israeli Prime Minister and other Western leaders. For one, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the summit due to his campaign schedule for ongoing State Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP FILE PHOTO. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the Global South Summit held on Friday, Modi condemned the killing of all civilians, and called for establishing a united voice of the global south in regard to the Middle Eastern conflict. He described the October 7 massacres as "heinous terrorist attack."

Other participants may bring in even more obstacles for the BRICS' announced joint statement on the situation in Gaza. For one, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE - all members of the BRICS+ format - did not end up issuing a joint statement after the November 11 Arab-Islamic forum in Riyadh.

While BRICS is united by the proclaimed objective of challenging the primacy of the United States and NATO, the group's joint statement remains in doubt due to the lack of a united stance. All the parties seem to have attempted to use the Israel-Hamas war to their own geopolitical advantage, yet the BRICS forum is unlikely to offer any actionable steps that would promote stability in the Middle East.