U.S. Osprey military aircraft with 8 crew crashes off Japan - coastguard

The tilt-rotor Osprey aircraft has a troubled history, with a string of fatal crashes over the years

A U.S. Osprey military aircraft with eight crew on board crashed on Wednesday off the coast of Japan, the coastguard said. "We received information at 2:47 pm [local time] today that the U.S. military's Osprey crashed off Yakushima Island," a spokeswoman told AFP.

"We were also notified that there were eight crew members on board," she added. "There is no further information at the moment."

STR / AFP A U.S. Marine Corps Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft performs air maneuvers at the Sakhir Airbase, south of the Bahraini capital Manama.

The island of Yakushima lies south of Japan's southernmost main island Kyushu. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the Osprey departed from the Iwakuni U.S. base in the Yamaguchi region headed for the Kadena base in Okinawa.

NHK also cited defence ministry sources as saying that the aircraft was a CV-22 Osprey belonging to the US Yokota air base in Tokyo.

The tilt-rotor Osprey aircraft has a troubled history, with a string of fatal crashes over the years.

In August, a crash in northern Australia killed three U.S. marines among the 23 on board. The Boeing MV-22B Osprey crashed on Melville Island, north of Darwin during a military exercise for locally based troops.

Additionally, four U.S. Marines were killed in Norway last year when their MV-22B Osprey aircraft went down during NATO training exercises. Three Marines were killed in 2017 when an Osprey crashed after clipping the back of a transport ship while trying to land at sea off Australia's north coast.

19 Marines died in 2000 when their Osprey crashed during drills in Arizona.

This month five U.S. service members were killed when a helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean during a training exercise. Officials did not specify where the aircraft was flying from, but the United States had deployed a carrier strike group to the Mediterranean as part of efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from regional escalation amid attacks against U.S. troops across the Middle East by the Iran-backed militias.

Read more stories like this >>

• U.S. deploys nuclear submarine to Middle East >>

• U.S. strikes Iran-linked targets as attacks on its Mideast bases surge >>

• U.S. strikes Iran-linked weapons storage site in Syria >>