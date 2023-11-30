Russia's Supreme Court bans LGBTQ+ activism in unprecedented crackdown

International human rights organizations have condemned the decision

Russia's Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling on Thursday effectively outlawing LGBTQ+ activism in the country.

The decision, in response to a lawsuit filed by the Justice Ministry, designates the LGBTQ+ "movement" in Russia as an extremist organization and imposes a comprehensive ban.

The ruling marks the latest and most drastic step in a decade-long crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights within Russia, particularly under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin. This move solidifies a troubling trend, aligning with Putin's emphasis on "traditional family values" throughout his 24 years in power.

GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP This pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin visiting the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg on November 17, 2023.

The case, shrouded in secrecy as it was classified, raised concerns about transparency and due process.

The Justice Ministry opted not to disclose any evidence supporting their claims, stating only that authorities had identified "signs and manifestations of an extremist nature" within the LGBTQ+ movement targeted for the ban. The vague nature of these allegations further intensifies worries about the erosion of civil liberties for the LGBTQ+ community in Russia.

OLGA MALTSEVA (AFP) Russian MP Vitaly Milonov (unseen) halted the start of an LGBT film festival in Saint Petersburg by blocking the entrance on October 25

This ruling deals a severe blow to the already limited rights and protections afforded to LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.

International human rights organizations have condemned the decision, pointing to its implications for the broader LGBTQ+ community in Russia. This ruling raises concerns about the erosion of free speech and the right to peaceful assembly, key tenets of any democratic society.

