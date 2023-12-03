From London to New York, tensions rise at pro-Palestinian protests

Participants in London surrounded a police vehicle after one was arrested while vandalism, anti-Israel chants and harassment were reported in New York

Vandalism, harassment and tensions between protesters and the police were reported at the pro-Palestinian rallies held across the world on Saturday.

In New York, demonstrators attempted to enter the American Museum of Natural History in the Upper West Side, accused of "facilitating the ongoing genocide of Gaza," but the establishment was barricaded by the police. In response, the rally participants released a smoke bomb spraying out red, green and black.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731105546705445212 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Protesters were later seen at Starbucks coffeeshops and McDonald's restaurants - both chains have faced criticism over alleged support of Israel - reportedly harassing customers and staff. An employee of the Times Square McDonald's is said to have pepper-sprayed the demonstrators.

Slogans like "There is only one solution, Intifada revolution" and "Abolish the settler state" were chanted at the rally, said New York Post. Social media reports also indicated a man wounded after expressing his opposition to the protest as well as the rally participants vandalizing posters with Hamas's hostages.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730971016233451596 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In London's Brixton, the Metropolitan Police arrested at least two participants at the "day of action" rally, one of which was suspected in "a racially aggravated public order offence." As the security forces attempted to leave the scene, demonstrators surrounded the police vehicle and sat on the road blocking the path.

Despite the growing tensions, a coalition of groups including Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament called for another nationwide rally upcoming Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730073222165713234 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Toronto Star reported acts of vandalism as pro-Palestinian protesters took over the streets of the Canadian city multiple times over the week. Hundreds were also reported chanting "Israel bombs, Germany pays" and "Viva Palestine" on the streets of the German capital Berlin.

Read more stories like this >>

• Protester sets self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta >>

• Over 50,000 people attend London protest against antisemitism >>

• Berlin criminalizes slogan 'From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free' >>