Vienna talks: European powers, US reject Iran's proposals

Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri made two proposals to salvage the deal on Iran's nuclear program

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom (E3), in coordination with the United States, informed the Iranians that the proposals they presented in the framework of the negotiations on the nuclear deal in Vienna were "neither serious nor acceptable.”

On Thursday, Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri said he made two proposals to salvage the deal on Iran's nuclear program, WallaNews reported, citing an E3 diplomat.

“One sums up the views of the Islamic Republic on the lifting of sanctions, and the second concerns Iran's nuclear activities,” the diplomat said.

According to the European diplomat, the first document is "maximalist,” while the Iranians broadened their demand for the lifting of sanctions beyond the draft agreement reached with Iran’s former administration in June.

Regarding the second text, the European diplomat noted that the Iranians went back on all the compromises that they accepted in the draft agreement concluded with the former government, WallaNews reported.

Iran also further reduced the number of measures to which they are ready “to initiate” to limit their nuclear program.

Negotiations paused on Friday to allow European countries to take stock, and talks are expected to resume early next week.