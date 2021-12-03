Biden pledges measures to curb Russian aggression in Ukraine

US president did not detail what actions he was weighing

US President Joe Biden vowed on Friday to make it “very, very difficult” for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine, saying his administration is putting together a comprehensive set of initiatives to curb Russian aggression.

Ukraine and its NATO allies sounded the alarm about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders this year, sparking worries that a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine could erupt into full-blown war.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, says it is responding to "threatening behavior" from NATO and Ukraine.

“What I am doing is putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do,” Biden told reporters.

The leader, however, did not detail what actions he was weighing.

The Kremlin said Friday a video call would take place next week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden.