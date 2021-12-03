The first round of talks where Iranian delegates are sent by Raisi appears to head for collapse

The White House hit out at Iran on Friday, saying Tehran did not bring "constructive proposals" to renewed negotiations over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, as the talks appeared to collapse.

The seventh round of talks in Vienna, Austria is the first with delegates sent by Iran's anti-Western President Ebrahim Raisi on how to resuscitate the agreement under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

"The new Iranian administration did not come to Vienna with constructive proposals," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a briefing.

Psaki said the first six rounds "made progress," but that "Iran's approach this week was not, unfortunately, to try to resolve the remaining issues."

She stressed that "Iran started this new round of negotiations with a new round of nuclear provocations as reported by the" International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Last week, ahead of the talks, the UN nuclear watchdog said there had been "no progress" in talks with Tehran on disputes over the monitoring of its nuclear program.

Psaki said Iran "still failed to restore the cooperation and transparency they have degraded in recent months."

She also laid blame at the door of the administration of President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, who unilaterally pulled the United States out of the deal, saying, the withdrawal "led to a dramatic and unprecedented expansion of Iran's nuclear program."