France evacuates more than 300 people from Afghanistan

France carried out an evacuation mission in Afghanistan, taking 258 Afghans as well as 11 French, some 60 Dutch nationals and an unspecified number of people linked to them out of the country, a French foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

The operation was organized with help from Qatar, a ministry statement said.

Evacuees included Afghans who were at risk such as journalists as well as people with links to France including civilian workers who were employed by the French army.

Since September 10, 110 French people and 396 Afghans were evacuated from Afghanistan on 10 flights organized with the help of Qatar, the statement added.

"France warmly thanks the Qatari authorities for their decisive help in planning and carrying out these complex operations," the statement concluded.

France and Qatar also jointly operated a humanitarian mission on Thursday, delivering medical equipment, food and winter supplies to international organizations operating in the country with a Qatari military plane, the French foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

In October, Israeli NGO IsraAID coordinated the evacuation of 125 people from Afghanistan via Albania.

Judges, professional cyclists, journalists, television presenters, human rights activists, relatives of Afghan diplomats, artists, and others vulnerable to targeting by the Taliban were assisted in leaving Afghanistan.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) this week described an "alarming" socioeconomic outlook for Afghanistan for the next 13 months.