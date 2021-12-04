US and EU hail 'convergent' stances toward China

The EU and United States express concern over China's actions in the South and East China Seas

The approach of the United States and Europe toward China is "increasingly convergent," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday, following meetings with the chief of the European Union's diplomatic service.

US President Joe Biden stressed, as a hallmark of his foreign policy, the importance of working closely with allies in pushing back against what his administration sees as China's increasingly assertive behavior worldwide.

The EU and United States on Thursday expressed concern over China's actions in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait, which they said had a "direct impact" on their respective security and prosperity.

Sherman, speaking at a briefing hosted by the Brookings Institution with Stefano Sannino, the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, said Washington was committed to standing "shoulder to shoulder" with European partners to engage China with "collective strength."

"We see our approach and the EU's approach to the PRC as complementary and increasingly convergent and aligned," she said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Sannino, speaking after two days of talks with Sherman in Washington, said the EU recognized China's importance, but was not shying away when Beijing's actions were not according to the rules. He called recent Chinese moves against EU member Lithuania "extremely worrying" and "not acceptable."

"When I see the way... the Biden-Harris administration are defining their relations with China, when I see how they are defining their interests in the Indo-Pacific region, I think we are going really in the same direction," Sannino said.