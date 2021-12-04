Biden, Putin to talk Tuesday as tensions mount over Ukraine

Russia denied any bellicose intentions against Ukraine and accused the West of provocation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to hold talks by video conference on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as tensions rise over Ukraine.

P

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the conversation will take place in the evening Russia time and the two leaders will determine the duration, according to Russian news agencies.

Biden said Friday he would make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to launch any invasion of Ukraine, which warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month.

Washington and Kiev say Moscow massed troops near Ukraine's borders and accuse Russia of planning an invasion.

Russia denied any bellicose intentions and accused the West of provocation, particularly with military exercises in the Black Sea, which it sees as part of its sphere of influence.

Biden and Putin had been expected since Friday to hold a video call.

Moscow seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and went on to provide military support to separatists fighting Kiev in the east of the country.