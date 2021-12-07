CIA chief says no evidence Iran is weaponizing nuclear program

William Burns also says Iranians are not taking Vienna talks with world powers seriously

The United States has seen no evidence that Iran is weaponizing its nuclear program, CIA Director William Burns said Tuesday at a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal.

The intelligence agency does not “see any evidence that Iran’s Supreme Leader has made a decision to move to weaponize," Burns stated.

Negotiations to save the Iran nuclear deal restarted on November 29 after a five-month hiatus but have been stalled again since Friday, with countries still party to the pact asking for time to study Iran's proposals.

The talks in Vienna are set to continue Thursday.

Burns also echoed the conclusions of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stressing that the Iranians "have not been taking the negotiation seriously at this point."

"We will see soon enough how serious they are," he added.

The comments come as Mossad Director David Barnea is currently in Washington to meet with Burns and other senior US officials.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is also due to visit the US this week for meetings with his counterpart Lloyd Austin and Blinken.

Israeli officials hope to persuade the US not to revert to the 2015 pact and prevent a partial interim agreement, but also to convince the Biden administration to step up sanctions while presenting an explicit and credible military threat.

On Tuesday, the US announced fresh sanctions against officials and entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda for "gross human rights violations."