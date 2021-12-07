US hits Iran with new sanctions for human rights abuses

Officials and entities in Iran, Syria, Uganda targeted for 'gross human rights violations'

The United States slapped fresh sanctions on Iranian officials and entities for "serious" human rights abuses Tuesday, days after nuclear talks with Tehran halted with no sign of progress.

The sanctions announced by the Treasury and State Department targeted government officials and organizations involved in the repression of protesters and political activists, and prisons where activists have been held in brutal conditions.

The targets include officials and entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda for "gross human rights violations," the US Treasury Department website said.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated "15 actors across three countries in connection with serious human rights abuse and repressive acts targeting innocent civilians, political opponents, and peaceful protestors."

According to the website, targets of the sanctions include Iranian anti-terrorist special forces as well as Iranian Gholamreza Soleimani, who commands the Basij Resistance Force, a volunteer paramilitary organization operating under the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The sanctions come as the Vienna talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord are off to a rocky restart after stalling for months after the election to president of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi.

Iranian media said on Tuesday that negotiations would continue Thursday.

The talks broke down on Friday with European officials expressing dismay at Tehran's demands.