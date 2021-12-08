Saudi man arrested in France over Khashoggi murder released

French prosecutors confirm release of Khalid al-Otaibi in case of mistaken identity

A Saudi man arrested in Paris, France, in connection with the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul was released and is not the suspect being sought by Turkey over the crime, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

"In-depth verifications to determine the identity of this person have enabled us to establish that the warrant was not applicable to him," the chief prosecutor in Paris said in a statement, referring to an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

French police on Tuesday arrested Khalid al-Otaibi at Charles de Gaulle airport outside of Paris on suspicion of being a member of the hit squad that murdered Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

He was placed into judicial detention after attempting to travel to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, from the airport in France with travel documents bearing his name.

Saudi Arabia demanded his release after news of the arrest, saying he has no connection to the case.

"The person who was arrested has nothing to do with the case in question," the Saudi embassy in Paris said in a statement. "Therefore, the kingdom's embassy expects his immediate release.

The embassy said that the Saudi judiciary had already issued verdicts against "all those who participated in the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi" and that they were serving their sentences.