Iran nuclear talks to resume on Thursday, EU says

Senior US officials say that Islamic Republic not taking serious approach so far to negotiations

Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, a senior European Union official said.

"The 7th round talks will continue tomorrow Thursday in Vienna after consultations in and among capitals," Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, said on Twitter.

"A Joint Commission and a number of bilateral and multilateral contacts will take place."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468514055052828674 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Negotiations to save the Iran nuclear deal restarted on November 29 after a five-month hiatus.

The talks in the Austrian capital were suspended on Friday to allow time for European diplomats to review proposals by the Islamic Republic, with a pessimistic tone sounded by what they considered were unreasonable demands.

Diplomats urged Iran to come back with "realistic proposals."

Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia are participating in the direct talks while diplomats from the United States are in Vienna being briefed on the meetings.

Former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018, but his successor President Joe Biden indicates a willingness to rejoin the accord.

Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA Director William Burns, recently said that Iran is not taking a serious approach to the Vienna talks.

The Iranians "have not been taking the negotiation seriously at this point," Burns said Tuesday.

"We will see soon enough how serious they are."