Biden: US troops in Ukraine 'not on the table'

Biden warned Putin that he would impose sanctions 'like none he’s ever seen' if Russia invades Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion during a virtual meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Biden described to reporters outside of the White House the two-hour conversation, which officials said grew tense at moments as the leaders discussed Russian troop buildup around Ukraine.

Officials noted that the conversation ended without any clarification whether Putin would launch an invasion, CNNPolitics reported.

A day later, though, both Biden and Putin said new diplomatic channels could soon be opened to provide an off-ramp to conflict.

Speaking to reporters, Biden warned Putin that he would impose sanctions “like none he’s ever seen” if the Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate into an assault.

"I was very straightforward. If… he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences.”

He continued to promise that the US would not dispatch forces of its own to support Ukraine, according to CNNPolitics.

“That is not on the table. We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies if they were to attack,” Biden said.

“That obligation does not extend to… Ukraine,” he added.

The consequences of an invasion would go beyond sanctions, though.

Biden noted that he told Putin he would likely increase US troop presence in Europe to assure NATO allies of his country's support if Russia did invade.

“The conversation was very open, substantive, and constructive,” Putin said Wednesday at a news conference, CNNPolitics reported.

“We have the opportunity to continue the dialogue, and I think this is the most important thing.”