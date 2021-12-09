Study: number of journalists in jail at all time high

The top five countries with journalists in jail are China, Myanmar, Egypt, Vietnam and Belarus

The number of journalists behind bars worldwide reached a new high in 2021, according to a new study published by the Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday.

The study states that 293 reporters were imprisoned as of December 1, 2021, up from a total of 280 in 2020.

At least 24 journalists were killed because of their coverage so far this year, with 18 others dying in circumstances too unclear to determine whether they were specific targets.

“This is the sixth year in a row that CPJ has documented record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world,” said CPJ executive director Joel Simon in a statement.

“The number reflects two inextricable challenges – governments are determined to control and manage information, and they are increasingly brazen in their efforts to do so.”

China remains the world's worst jailer of journalists for the third year in a row, with a total of 50 behind bars. This includes, for the first time, journalists held in Hong Kong - a result of the implementation of the draconian 2020 National Security Law.

After a media crackdown following its February 1 military coup, Myanmar soared to the second spot with 26.

Egypt with 25, Vietnam with 23 and Belarus with 19 rounded out the top five.

Turkey, once the world's worst jailer of journalists, now ranked sixth in the census after releasing 20 journalists in the last year, leaving 18 behind bars.