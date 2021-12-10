Benny Gantz meets Antony Blinken in Washington

Gantz met Secretary of Defense Austin earlier as US frustration grows on Iran nuclear talks

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday as he meets high-ranking officials in a visit to Washington, DC.

"Regarding Iran, Minister Gantz emphasized the need for measures to stop Iran’s nuclear program and its regional aggression, and reiterated that Iran poses a threat to global peace and stability," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The visit comes amid US frustration over Iran nuclear talks held in Vienna, which appear to be at a standstill. Israeli leaders, doubting Iran's sincerity, meanwhile are pushing for the talks to be abandoned.

Gantz thanked Blinken for long-time US support and reiterated Israel's commitment to the Abraham Accords, as well as expanding normalization with other countries. He also commited to advancing cooperation and building confidence with the Palestinian Authority.

According to a statement by the US State Department, Blinken also discussed the US commitment to Israel's security.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration’s belief that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy," State Department spokesman Ned Price added.

Earlier, Gantz met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, with a focus on the threat of Iran. A possible series of joint military exercises to prepare for a potential strike against Iran was also on the agenda.