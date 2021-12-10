Advances in Iran nuclear talks 'logical', EU official says

A number of crucial matters 'still open,' official says

Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are moving forward, a senior European Union official said on Friday, adding that various big matters were still open for a deal on a final text.

"My impression is that we are simply advancing in quite the logical way of the negotiation," the official said, when asked if the EU, which is chairing the talks, was optimistic about the new Iranian negotiating team's position.

"That's probably why our European friends interpret that the Iranian delegation is more forthcoming," the official said, adding that seven or eight points were still open to agree a deal and that they represented "huge political points."

The latest round of talks began last week and were paused on December 3 with Western participants accusing Iran of going back on progress made earlier this year.

The current round of talks is the seventh since they started in April.

In June, Iran suspended them following the election of ultraconservative President Hassan Rouhani and they were only restarted on November 29.