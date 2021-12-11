EN

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

AFP

A Ukrainian soldier passes by a destroyed Butovka coal mine in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on November 19, 2019.
Western concerns are growing over a Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy.

A senior State Department official told reporters at a meeting of the grouping's top diplomats in Liverpool, northwest England, that Moscow still had time to change course.

"But if they choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that," the official said.

"A large number of democratic countries will join us in imposing costs," they added.

The warning came as Russian saber-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.

Western concerns are growing over a Russian troop build-up on the border that the Kremlin says is defensive against any move by the former Soviet state eastwards towards NATO.

