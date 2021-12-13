Vatican office apologizes for hurting Catholic LGBTQ community

The Catholic Church teaches that homosexual people should be treated with respect

A Vatican department apologized over the weekend for “causing pain to the entire LGBTQ community” by removing from its website a link to material from a Catholic gay rights advocacy group.

The website of the Synod of Bishops - an institution of periodic meetings of bishops in the Roman Catholic Church - issued the apology and restored the link after criticism on social media.

Within the link was a webinar from New Ways Ministry, a US-based group that accommodates LGBTQ Catholics who feel excluded or marginalized by the Church.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470434608651112449 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church, people who identify as homosexual should be treated with respect, but while homosexual tendencies are not sinful, actions are.

The recent website incident was the latest occasion of the Vatican sending mixed signals about the role of Catholic homosexuals in the Church, Reuters reported.

Thierry Bonaventura, communications manager for the synod, took personal responsibility for removing the link, saying that it was due to "internal procedural reasons.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470453227971821570 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"This brought pain to the entire LGBTQ community, who once again felt left out," he wrote on the synod’s website.

"I feel that I must apologize to all LGBTQ people and to members of the New Ways Ministry for the pain caused."

New Ways Ministry executive director Francis DeBernardo said the Vatican website removed the link earlier this month and kept it off for about a week.