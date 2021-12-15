UK scolds China over security law in Hong Kong

Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020 after months of anti-government protests

Britain scolded China for its use of the national security law in Hong Kong, detailing in a recent report attacks on the city’s judiciary, civil groups, and foreign diplomats.

“The erosion of liberty in Hong Kong is an affront to freedom and democracy,” Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in her government’s latest report on Hong Kong.

In a foreword to the report, Truss rebuked authorities in China and Hong Kong for using “the national security law… and related institutions against all opposition, free press, and civil society.”

The report, which covers events up to June 30 of this year, appears to be stronger than earlier ones targeting the impact of the national security law, Reuters reported.

Both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments condemned the report.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London said that British “attempts to create trouble in Hong Kong or use Hong Kong to contain China will not succeed.”

Charted in the report is pressure by pro-Beijing media using the law to force trade unions and other groups to disband, regarding Hong Kong’s judicial independence as “finely balanced.”

However, Truss noted that British judges — who serve among the foreign jurists appointed to Hong Kong’s highest court — could still “play a positive role in supporting this judicial independence.”