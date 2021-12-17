Russia demands US, NATO containment in draft security accords

'We are ready to immediately, even tomorrow go for talks with the US'

Russia published draft security documents on Friday aiming to limit the influence of the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe and called for urgent negotiations with Washington.

The far-reaching proposals, which Russia says are vital for its security, say NATO must not allow any new members to the US-led military alliance and call for no new military bases to be established in ex-Soviet countries.

Their publication comes at a time of severely strained ties between Moscow and Western capitals, where leaders in recent weeks have accused Russia of preparing an invasion of Ukraine.

At a briefing with journalists following the publication of the drafts, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was ready to hold urgent security talks with the United States "as early as" Saturday.

"We are ready to immediately, even tomorrow -- literally tomorrow, on Saturday -- go for talks with the US in a third country," he said, noting that "Geneva was suggested to the Americans."

The release of the unfinished agreements -- an unusual step in international diplomacy -- comes as Washington and Brussels sound the alarm over a build- up of Russian military personnel on Ukraine's borders.