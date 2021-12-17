European powers warn Iran nuclear talks nearing 'end of road'

'We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation'

European diplomats in talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal said Friday that "some technical progress" had been made but warned they were "rapidly reaching the end of the road."

The talks between world powers -- aimed at bringing the US back to the 2015 agreement and rolling back Iran's stepped-up nuclear activities -- started in April this year.

They stopped for several months as the Islamic republic elected a new hardline government in June and finally resumed in late November.

"There has been some technical progress in the last 24 hours, but this only takes us back nearer to where the talks stood in June," Britain, France and Germany, known as E3, said in a statement after the latest round of discussions ended in Vienna.

"We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation," they added, calling the pause requested by Tehran "disappointing" and urging "a faster pace."

Tehran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri evoked "hard and intense negotiations" to agree on the "bases" for further talks "in the near future".