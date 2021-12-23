Deadline for Iran nuclear talks 'within weeks,' Sullivan says

Israel fears US may opt for weaker interim deal with Iran

The deadline for the United States and other world powers to reach an agreement in nuclear negotiations with Iran in Vienna will be set in "a few weeks," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the Haaretz daily newspaper Wednesday.

During his visit to Israel, Sullivan said there was "still room for a diplomatic effort" to curb Tehran's nuclear program, but the timeframe for results was "not long."

Israel is concerned that the United States will opt for a weaker interim deal with Iran instead of reverting to the original deal.

Asked about it, Sullivan said he was not a fan of the phrase "less for less" attributed to such a potential deal, but he stressed that any lifting of sanctions by the US would happen in exchange for effective limitations on Iran's nuclear program.

The Walla! News site, citing several senior Israeli officials, reported that Sullivan's visit had allayed some of Israel's concerns about US positions.

The administration "is better placed than we thought" in its thinking on Iran, an official said, and the differences between Jerusalem and Washington "have turned out to be smaller than expected."

According to an official quoted by Walla!, in meetings with Sullivan, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz all strongly opposed the prospect of an interim deal with Iran.

They warned of resuming financial flows to Iran as part of the lifting of sanctions that would allow the regime to step up its military expansion in the region and further threaten Israel.

Another official said Sullivan said he expected the US not to continue talks in Vienna beyond early February.