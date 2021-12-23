EU official: Vienna talks to resume December 27

Date set for eighth round of negotiations with US growing impatient at lack of progress

An eighth round of talks between Iran and world powers on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord will take place in Vienna starting on December 27, Enrique Mora, the European Union official chairing the negotiations, announced on Twitter Thursday.

"Vienna talks to resume on Monday 27 December. The JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead. Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round," Mora wrote.

Senior US officials have recently indicated that time is running out for a deal to be hashed out, with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan saying on Wednesday during a visit to Israel that a deadline for reaching an agreement will be set "in a few weeks."

Sullivan said there was "still room for a diplomatic effort" to curb Tehran's nuclear program, but the timeframe for results was "not long."

Israel is concerned that the US will opt for a weaker interim deal with Iran instead of reverting to the original deal.

Former president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 in favor of reimposing punishing sanctions on the regime in Tehran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly expressed his frustrations at the approach of the Iranian delegation to the nuclear talks, perceived as not serious by the top US diplomat.

Blinken on Tuesday again expressed this frustration with the pace of negotiations, saying from the State Department in Washington that the time is getting "very short" to return to the deal.