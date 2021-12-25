Francis laments crises in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Ethiopia and Lebanon, points to flaring tensions in Ukraine

Pope Francis, leading the world's Roman Catholics into Christmas, said on Friday that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God, urging all to "look beyond all the lights and decorations" and remember the neediest.

"In this time of pandemic...Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tried; there is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together," the pontiff said.

"On the international level too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer paths of dialogue."

Francis lamented ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Ethiopia, flaring tensions in Ukraine, and an “unprecedented crisis” in Lebanon.

“We have become so used to conflicts that immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence; we risk not hearing the cry of pain and distress of so many of our brothers and sisters,” the pontiff said from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica in his traditional Christmas Day message to the faithful.

A few thousand people flocked to a rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square, some ten times fewer than was the custom in pre-pandemic times, yet a welcome contrast to last year's empty square.