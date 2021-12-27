Iran nuclear talks resume Monday in Vienna

Israel's foreign minister says will oppose agreement that does not provide real oversight

Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers resume Monday in the Austrian capital Vienna after the previous round ended weeks ago without any reported progress.

So far, seven rounds have taken place.

The parties are once again trying to bridge the gaps and come to some sort of agreement after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 under former president Donald Trump.

Notably, last week Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in Jerusalem with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is the architect of the Biden administration's Iran policy.

The two focused on the disagreements between Jerusalem and Washington over a potential deal with Iran.

Israel's Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke about the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna on Monday at the start of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting on Israel's foreign policy challenges.

The country's top diplomat said that Israel has made its viewpoint clear in discussions with world powers, emphasizing that the Jewish state will not allow the regime in Tehran "to become a nuclear threshold state" and that Israel will act alone militarily if necessary to prevent this from happening.

"Israel does not oppose any agreement. A good agreement is good," Lapid said. "We oppose an agreement that does not allow for real oversight neither of the Iranian nuclear program, nor of the Iranian money, nor of the Iranian terrorist network."