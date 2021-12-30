Moscow alarmed the West by massing tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine in the past two months

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington continues to work with allies on a united response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border.

The two leaders will discuss forthcoming security talks between the countries and the situation in Europe, a White House official said.

The White House indicated that Biden would make clear to Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Putin has stepped up his demands for security guarantees precluding NATO from expanding to Ukraine.

The call comes after Moscow earlier this month presented Western capitals with sweeping security demands, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from opening new bases in ex-Soviet countries.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it likes.

The call was set up on Putin’s initiative, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.