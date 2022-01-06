Western countries slam Syria over chemical weapons

'It is time for the Syrian regime to… cease its obstructionism and comply with its international obligations'

International pressure is mounting on Syria as Western countries slammed the Middle Eastern nation for its lack of transparency over its chemical weapons program at a United Nations Security Council briefing on Wednesday.

Representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, and France charged Syria with covering up the weaponization of unknown quantities of chemical weapons.

France’s Ambassador to the UN François Rivasseau even regarded the use of chemical weapons by Syria as a crime against humanity, according to i24NEWS correspondent Mike Wagenheim.

In the briefing, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield voiced concerns of the Western world, accusing the Syrian regime of obstructionism as well as complicity in war crimes.

Thomas-Greenfield addressed the forum by commending the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fact-Finding Missing in Syria.

“We continue to witness Syria’s complete disregard for its obligations and deliberate attempts to delay and obstruct the OPCW’s work,” she said.

The OPCW Fact-Finding Mission oversees the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapon program.

“The Fact-Finding Mission’s most recent trip to Syria… collected essential information on four chemical weapons-use incidents in 2017,” Thomas-Greenfield continued.

“These facts help hold the Syrian regime accountable for its chemical weapons use and uphold the Chemical Weapons Convention,” referring to the OPCW treaty that prohibits large-scale use, development, production, stockpiling, and transfer of chemical weapons.

“It is a matter of international peace and security that Damascus fulfill its international obligations.”

The envoy further accused Syria of “complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes,” citing the arrest of a French-Syrian man in December over suspicion of supplying chemical weapon-related equipment to Syria.

“It is time for the Syrian regime to… cease its obstructionism and comply with its international obligations. It is time for the Syrian people to have justice and peace.”