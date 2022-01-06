Migrant deaths in Mediterranean reach grim numbers in 2021

In 2021, over 18,000 migrants attempted to cross the Mediterranean, 1,506 of whom recorded dead or missing

The central Mediterranean route leading from North Africa to Europe is known as the deadliest migration route in the world, with constant cases of mass drownings or ships capsizing throughout 2021.

Despite Europan policy restricting borders, desperate migrants attempt to flee local conflicts and disasters in places like Syria, Tunisia, and Libya.

This week, the German humanitarian organization Ship Seawatch 3 rescued over 400 migrants braving the Mediterranean route, i24NEWS correspondent Nour Younis reported.

However, it doesn't always end in rescue, and this year the hazardous crossing was especially deadly.

Migration flows from sub-Sahara and North Africa to the Middle East and Europe are among the most complex in the world, with acute humanitarian needs for many people on the move.

With the migration crisis deepening, Pope Francis recently called on the international community to mobilize.

“Migration today is a reality to which we cannot close our eyes. It is a social scandal of humanity,” he said.

Since 2014, there have been over 18,000 recorded migrant deaths in the central Mediterranean, with the latest case being 28 migrants found dead off the coast of Libya on December 26.

In 2021, of the more than 80,000 migrants who attempted to cross the Mediterranean, 1,506 were recorded dead or missing, compared to 63,000 attempts and 999 dead or missing in 2020.

It is likely that many more deaths remain unrecorded, Younis noted.