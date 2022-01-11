Report: Cyberattacks increased 50% globally in 2021

The Education and Research sector experienced the highest volume of attacks, averaging 1,605 per week in 2021

According to a report by an American-Israeli technology software company, the world was subject to 50 percent more cyberattacks per week on corporate networks in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Check Point Software Technologies (CPR), based in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, found that the upward trend of attacks since mid-2020 reached an all-time high at the end of last year, peaking at 925 cyberattacks a week per organization, globally.

In October of 2021, CPR reported a 40 percent increase in cyberattacks worldwide, with 1 out of every 61 organizations impacted by ransomware each week.

The Education and Research sector experienced the highest volume of attacks, averaging 1,605 weekly cybersecurity intrusions per company, a 75 percent increase from 2020.

This was followed by the Government and Military sector with 1,136 attacks per week - a 47 percent increase - and the Communications industry with 1,079 weekly attacks, a 51 percent spike.

According to the CPR report, Africa was victim to the highest volume of cyberattacks, with an average of 1,582 weekly incidents per company, noting a 13 percent increase from 2020.

The Asia-Pacific region experienced an average of 1,353 weekly attacks, Latin America with 1,118 attacks, Europe with 670, and North America with 503, a 61 percent increase.

In November last year, the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an advisory warning that Iranian-government-backed hackers were targeting US health care and transportation companies.

Israel is also bolstering its cybersecurity capabilities, having conducted a 10-day simulation of a major cyberattack on the global financial system in December.