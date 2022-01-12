Russia lays out security demands at NATO meeting

'There is not, and nor can there be, any place for ultimatums here,' Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said

Russia on Wednesday set forth its security demands on Europe to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) 30 allies following talks with the United States, but insisted they were not ultimatums.

NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko to try to defuse the worst East-West tensions since the Cold Over over Russian troops mobilizing near its border with Ukraine.

Moscow continues to dismiss concerns by the US that it could be planning an invasion, and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said live-fire exercises on the Ukraine border Tuesday were not linked to the NATO discussion.

"We are not negotiating from a position of strength. There is not, and nor can there be, any place for ultimatums here," Peskov said.

However, he noted that pan-European security was at a critical juncture and that the West must respond to Russia’s concerns about NATO activities in neighboring countries.

NATO allies say the fresh talks in Brussels, Belgium, are taking place because of Russian aggression, not the other way around.

"Let's be clear, Russian actions have precipitated this crisis. We are committed to using diplomacy to de-escalate the situation," US envoy to NATO Julianne Smith said Tuesday.

Talks will continue this week in Vienna at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) where Russia, the US, and European countries are represented.

"Our main goal is… to establish a dialogue. I think it is worth noting separately that there are no negotiations as such this week," said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the OSCE.