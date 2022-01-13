Germany sentences former Syrian colonel to life for crimes against humanity

Anwar Raslan found guilty of overseeing murder of 27 people in a Damascus prison

A German court on Thursday sentenced a former Syrian colonel to life in jail for crimes against humanity in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria.

Anwar Raslan, 58, was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people at the Al-Khatib detention center in Damascus, also known as "Branch 251," in 2011 and 2012.

Prosecutors say at least 4,000 opposition activists were tortured at the prison in 2011 and 2012.

It was the second guilty verdict by the higher regional court in the western city of Koblenz for crimes against humanity in the Syrian civil war.

In February 2021, the court jailed a lower-ranking former Syrian intelligence officer, Eyad al-Gharib, for being an accomplice to crimes against humanity in the world's first prosecution over the abuses.

The trial of a Syrian doctor accused of torture, murder and crimes against humanity is due to start in Frankfurt on January 19.

Germany used the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to prosecute crimes against humanity, including war crimes and genocide, regardless of where they were committed, after receiving complaints from Syrians who claim to have been tortured in regime jails.