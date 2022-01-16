Putin to host Iranian president next week for talks

The Russian outlet did not disclose when meeting between the two would take place or the issues on agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi for talks in Moscow next week, state television channel Rossiya-1 reported Sunday.

Rossiya-1 did not disclose when the meeting between the two would take place or the issues that they would discuss.

However, the outlet did say, "The international situation is extremely tense and this conversation is especially important."

Russia is currently taking part in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Russia said Friday it was cautiously optimistic over "progress" made at negotiations, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying during an annual press conference he was "optimistic" about the direction of talks.

"There's real progress. There's real desire - primarily between Iran and the United States - to understand specific concerns and how these concerns can be considered in the general package" of documents, Lavrov said.

The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers - the United States, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany - offered Tehran relief from crippling sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

"They are making good progress at the moment, touch wood. We think they will come to an agreement," Lavrov said.