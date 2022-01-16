Texas hostage-taker named as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram

US President Joe Biden calls attack on synagogue an 'act of terror'

US authorities on Sunday named 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram as the hostage-taker in Saturday's 11-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue.

The Dallas field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced the identification.

Four people at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville were taken hostage after a gunman entered the building during Shabbat morning services that were being live streamed. The live stream appeared to capture some of the incident before it was removed.

One of the hostages was released in the evening, according to police. Later in the night an elite FBI hostage rescue team breached the building and rescued the remaining captives, including the rabbi, according to local and federal officials.

Authorities said that the lone suspect, Akram, died at the end of the incident.

President Joe Biden on Sunday called the attack on "act of terror," in an apparent confirmation that Akram had sought the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui.

A US official was reported to have said that Akram demanded to speak with Siddiqui, claiming to be her brother, although it was unclear if he meant biologically or speaking in terms of solidarity.

Siddiqui is currently being held at a federal prison in Fort Worth on charges related to the attempted murder and assault of US officers and employees in Afghanistan in 2008.

Biden said that the attack was related to “someone who was arrested 15 years ago and has been in jail for 10 years."