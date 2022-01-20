UN General Assembly adopts resolution against Holocaust denial

The resolution 'rejects and condemns without reservation any denial of the historicity of the Holocaust'

The UN General Assembly adopted Thursday a non-binding resolution proposed by Israel calling on all states to fight against Holocaust denial and antisemitism, especially on social media.

The text, which has a strong political impact even though it is not legally binding, was developed with the help of Germany and was co-sponsored by 114 of the 193 countries that make up the UN.

Iran has formally marked its opposition to the text, saying it "dissociates itself" from it.

The resolution "rejects and condemns without reservation any denial of the historicity of the Holocaust, in whole or in part," which saw the genocide of six million European Jews between 1939 and 1945 by the Nazis and their supporters.

The text "urges all Member States to reject without reservation any denial or distortion of the Holocaust as a historical event" and "commends" those countries that preserve "the sites that served as death camps, concentration camps, forced labor camps, execution sites, and prisons for the Nazis during the Holocaust."

The resolution also urges UN members to "develop educational programs that will instill in the minds of future generations the lessons of the Holocaust in order to help prevent acts of genocide," and calls on them and companies operating social networks "to take active steps to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion."

In a statement, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, welcomed in advance a "historic resolution," negotiated for several months, and which is the "second initiation by Israel to be approved by the General Assembly."

The resolution adopted Thursday, "gives for the first time a clear definition of Holocaust denial", "calls on countries to take measures in the fight against antisemitism" and asks social media giants (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) to fight against hateful content on social networks, says the Israeli statement.