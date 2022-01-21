English
US, Russia promise to work to stave off crisis in Ukraine

i24NEWS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022.
Blinken said Lavrov repeated Russia’s insistence that it has no plans to invade Ukraine but US not convinced

The top US and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Ukraine on Friday but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve a crisis that has stoked fears of a military conflict.

After the talks in Geneva, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of a "swift, severe" response if Russia invades Ukraine after massing troops near its border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was still waiting for a written response to its demands for security guarantees.

“We didn’t expect any major breakthroughs to happen today, but I believe we are now on a clearer path to understanding each other’s positions,” Blinken said after the meeting.

Blinken said Lavrov repeated Russia’s insistence that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but the US and its allies were not convinced.

“We’re looking at what is visible to all, and it is deeds and actions and not words that make all the difference,” he said, adding that Russia should remove its troops from the Ukrainian border if it wanted to prove its point.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian officials welcomed the continuation of talks.

"Good to know that diplomatic track of contacts with Russia remains active," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after speaking with Blinken, adding the two also discussed further strengthening Ukraine's defenses.

