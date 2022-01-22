US opposes plans to make WHO more independent

The proposal calls for member states to contribute half of the WHO's core budget of $2 billion by 2028

The United States is resisting proposals to make the World Health Organization (WHO) more independent, raising doubts of the Biden administration's long-term support of the United Nations agency.

Proposed by the WHO’s working group on sustainable financing, the plan would increase each member state’s standing on annual contribution.

Published online and dated January 4, the proposal is part of a wider reform process spurred by the Covid pandemic, which highlighted the limitations of the WHO to intervene early in a crisis.

It calls for member states' mandatory contributions to gradually rise from 2024 so they would account for half of the agency's $2 billion core budget by 2028, compared to less than 20 percent currently.

However, the US government - the WHO’s top donor - is opposing the reform due to its concerns about the agency’s ability to confront future threats, like from China, a US official told Reuters.

Instead, it is pushing to create a separate fund directly controlled by donors that would finance prevention and control of health emergencies, according to European officials involved in the talks.

The WHO’s core budget is aimed at fighting pandemics and strengthening healthcare systems across the world.

It also raises some $1 billion a year to tackle specific global challenges such as tropical diseases and influenza.

Supporters of the plan say that current reliance on voluntary funding from member states forces the WHO to focus on priorities set by the funders, making it less able to criticize members when things do wrong.

An independent panel on pandemics, appointed to advise the WHO reform, called for a 75 percent increase of mandatory fees to the core budget, deeming the current system “a major risk to the integrity and independence” of the UN agency.