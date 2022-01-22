Report: US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

Evacuations are likely to start as early as next week, marking a shift in US policy

Washington is mulling to evacuate family members of American diplomats in Ukraine as tensions with Russia continue to rise, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Under the reported plan, family members would be ordered to return home whereas so-called "non-essential employees" would be offered a choice between leaving and staying.

According to a subsequent report by CNN, all non-essential staff will also be evacuated.

US evacuations are likely to start “as early as next week,” the cable news network said, citing an unnamed source close to the Ukrainian government.

The decision marks a shift in US focus towards “helping Ukraine bolster its refences in the face of growing Russian aggression.”

A White House official told Bloomberg such discussions are part of normal contingency planning.

The US embassy in the Ukranian capital of Kyiv also said on Twitter that the first batch of fresh US assistance arrived, which includes weaponry described as “200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the frontline defenders of Ukraine.”