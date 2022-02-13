After weeks of tensions between Russia and NATO, events are escalating in Ukraine
Washington is insisting that there is an "imminent" risk of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 soldiers near the border and begun military maneuvers in the Black Sea and Belarus, surrounding Ukraine on three sides.
February 13, 2022
Reports: almost 150,000 Russian troops are massed on Ukraine, on three sides
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Emine Dzheppar in Israel
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar in Jerusalem Sunday.
Lapid expressed concern about tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, and informed Dzheppar of Israel's warning to its citizens to leave Ukraine.
Ukraine is reportedly tightening restrictions on its border with Belarus
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Russia doesn't care about Western sanctions: Russian Ambassador
Moscow "doesn't give a damn" about the risk of Western sanctions in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, Russia's ambassador to Sweden said.
"Pardon me for the expression, but we don't give a damn about all their sanctions," Viktor Tatarintsev told Aftonbladet in an interview released late Saturday on the Swedish newspaper's website.
“We have already had so many sanctions imposed on us, and in a way they have had positive effects on our economy and our agriculture,” Tatarintsev said.
UK Defense Minister compares some Western diplomacy to appeasement
There is a "whiff of Munich in the air" surrounding diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict in Ukraine, the UK's Defense Minister Ben Wallace told the British paper The Sunday Times.
The remark was an apparent reference to failed attempts to avoid armed conflict in Europe shortly before WWII, and the use of appeasement to secure the short lived Munich Agreement.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Ukraine promises to keep its airspace open despite Russian threat
Ukraine's government promised on Sunday to keep its airspace open despite a threat of Russian invasion, according to a statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure.
"The airspace above Ukraine remains open, the state is working to prevent risks for airlines," the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook. "The closure of airspace is a sovereign right of Ukraine and no decision has been taken in this direction."