Russia doesn't care about Western sanctions: Russian Ambassador

Moscow "doesn't give a damn" about the risk of Western sanctions in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, Russia's ambassador to Sweden said.

"Pardon me for the expression, but we don't give a damn about all their sanctions," Viktor Tatarintsev told Aftonbladet in an interview released late Saturday on the Swedish newspaper's website.

“We have already had so many sanctions imposed on us, and in a way they have had positive effects on our economy and our agriculture,” Tatarintsev said.