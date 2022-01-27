World marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel's parliament speaker to address Germany's federal legislative body in Hebrew

The world is marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day today — the date on which the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp was liberated in 1945 from the Nazis.

Throughout the day a series of ceremonies and events will take place, among them a special plenary session at Germany's federal parliament, the Bundestag, which will be attended by Mickey Levy, speaker of Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

Levy will address legislators in Hebrew at the Reichstag building in Berlin.

Jewish leaders are warning that in light of a sharp rise in antisemitism and the overall global climate, the lessons of the past must be reiterated day to day.

"In times of political and economic uncertainty, people look for simplistic solutions to questions for which they do not have answers. It is no accident that in the midst of the pandemic, extremists are spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories about Jews or the state of Israel. This shows us that we cannot rest for one minute," said Dr. Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress.

As part of the events today, a unique campaign flooded the streets of Poland saying: "This is not a story, this is history." The campaign was organized by the Chasdei Naomi, which supports Holocaust survivors.

The campaign was kept under the radar until its unveiling, using deep fake technology to highlight the dangers of falsification of reality.

It aims for the awakening of Holocaust memory in light of the attempt by Poland, led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, to deny its part in the atrocities committed during World War II.

According to leaders, the campaign is trying to emphasize that those who tried to hide their part in the Holocaust through distortion of truth are no different than those who deny the Holocaust.