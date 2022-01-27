UN urged to open query into Iran's 1988 killings and Raisi role

Current president accused of taking part in mass executions of political prisoners

Prominent former UN judges and investigators have called on UN human rights boss Michelle Bachelet to investigate the 1988 "massacre" of political prisoners in Iran, including the alleged role of its current president, Ebrahim Raisi, at that time.

The open letter released on Thursday, seen by Reuters, was signed by some 460 people, including a former president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Sang-Hyun Song, and Stephen Rapp, a former US ambassador for global criminal justice.

Raisi, who took office in August, is under US sanctions over a past that includes what the United States and activists say was his involvement as one of four judges who oversaw the 1988 killings. His office in Tehran had no comment on Thursday.

Raisi is accused of being responsible for sending as many as 3,000 people to their deaths as the youngest member of the 1988 Tehran death committee at the age of 28.

Iran has never acknowledged the killings that took place under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic and leader of the 1979 Revolution who died in 1989.

According to Amnesty International, the death toll from the mass executions is 5,000, although the real number could be higher.

The letter also calls out Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, who replaced Raisi as head of Iran's judiciary.

The letter, organized by the British-based group Justice for Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran, was also sent to the UN Human Rights Council.