Western rhetoric inflates Ukraine crisis, president charges

Saying he did not rule out an all-out war with Russia, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused American leadership and media of stoking panic that weighed down on the cash-strapped country's economy.

The massive buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine’s border triggered the crisis worst in decades between Russia and the West.

Zelenskiy on Friday urged Western leaders to avoid stirring "panic," saying that his country was "not a sinking Titanic" and there were "no tanks on the streets."

Responding to Pentagon officials who warned that a war was "imminent," Zelensky told reporters "I don't consider the situation now more tense than before," while adding "I am not saying an escalation is not possible."

Criticizing Washington's messaging during the crisis, Zelensky said "I can't be like other politicians who are grateful to the United States just for being the United States."

He spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States and NATO had not addressed the Kremlin's main security demands, but that Moscow was ready to keep talking.

Zelensky said NATO was the only guarantor of hard security Ukraine had in its stand-off with Russia, warning that the military alliance's eastern members might also be exposed to hostile tactics by Moscow.

"This is a very serious challenge for NATO. Some European countries think: let's not risk, let's not take Ukraine in. But, if a full-blown war starts, it will also take place on the borders of some NATO countries."