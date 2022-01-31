International supply lines hit by truckers protesting Covid mandates

Covid mandates are exacerbating a problem years in the making - a shortage of truck drivers worldwide

Truckers worldwide are protesting Covid regulations that are preventing them from doing their jobs, making international supply chains suffer, and forcing governments to reconsider mandates enforced to combat the pandemic.

On the Chilean border, thousands of Argentine truckers are massed as they wait to be cleared to enter Chile, straining the already stressed supply chain that could pose an existential threat to nations that rely on imports.

“This is becoming a real problem. The authorities or the president have to take care of this,” a truck driver on the border told i24NEWS.

In other places, truckers are realizing the power they have over government policies.

Truckers in Ottawa, Canada, are protesting against a set of Covid laws that require anyone crossing the United States-Canada border to show proof of vaccination.

Streets are entirely gridlocked, with cities saying there is no room on the roads for people.

“I’m not vaccinated. I left before January 15, the rule in the States wasn’t in place yet, but I have other friends that say the US customs aren’t even enforcing it,” a trucker in Canada told i24NEWS.

The “Freedom Convoy” has taken on more than just truckers to protest what they say is massive government overreach during the pandemic.

Covid mandates have exacerbated a problem years in the making - a shortage of truck drivers worldwide.

According to the American Trucking Association, the US is 80,000 truck drivers short, and the shortage among European Union nations reached 400,000 in 2021, according to European industry associations.

As the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to run rampant across vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, some nations are considering scrapping their ‘Green Pass’ mandates altogether the save their logistics.